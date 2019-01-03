× Harrisburg Police Department wins 2018 Rookie of the Year award for National Night Out

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The National Association of Town Watch which is the parent organization that sponsors the yearly “National Night Out” event has selected the Harrisburg Police Department as one of it’s “Rookie of Year” award winners!

Nationwide 16,790 law enforcement agencies, community groups, towns and cities participated in the yearly event. Close to 800 of those groups across 50 states were eligible to be selected in various categories, and the Harrisburg Police Department was selected. In fact HPD was only 1 of 3 winners awarded from across the state of Pennsylvania!

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter said, “Thank you to everyone who came out, volunteered and supported our first big event!” Corporal Josh Hammer who leads the departments Community Policing Unit said, “we love being able to help break down the barrier sometimes exists between us as officers and the community and events like this help build better engagement and get to know the citizens we serve.”

The event was held at Sunshine Park, also known as Morrison Park, located at 12th & Herr Streets in the City of Harrisburg.

Community Policing Coordinator, Blake Lynch, stated that, “This was the Department’s first National Night Out event its hosted, and the purpose of National Night Out is to promote local law enforcement and emergency responder partnerships with residents to build a stronger community.””It was great to see residents from all over the city, we estimate that close to 1,500 attended, thank you to everyone who joined us, big and better is coming for 2019!”

This year’s event boasted over fifty vendors, including several different law enforcement agencies, the Pennsylvania State Police Helicopter, the Harrisburg Fire Department, Life Team EMS, free games, live entertainment, K-9 demonstrations, free food, and drinks.

Officers gave out FREE Kona Ice and FREE Farm Show Milkshakes to those in attendance. Live performances from local community groups and a DJ capped off a great night of positive interactions between residents, community organizations and those who serve the city every day.

For more information please contact Blake Lynch Community Policing Coordinator at – 717 255 3018 or balynch@harrisburgpa.gov.

SOURCE: Harrisburg Bureau of Police