Heading to the 103rd PA Farm Show? Here’s what you need to know

HARRISBURG — The 2019 Pennsylvania Farm Show gets underway Saturday, when doors at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex open to the public at 8 a.m.

The 103rd Farm Show runs through Saturday, Jan. 12.

More than 6,000 animals, hundreds of vendors, exhibitions and demonstrations will be featured.

The show’s unofficial opening ceremony, the unveiling of the butter sculpture, occurred this morning, but the whole thing doesn’t officially get underway until Saturday.

But if you can’t wait until Saturday to enjoy your first Farm Show milkshake, you might be in luck. The Food Court will open to the public one day early, on Friday, and members of the FOX43 Morning Team will be on hand in the afternoon to hand out shakes at the PA Dairymen’s Association as part of the association’s “Fill A Glass With Hope” campaign.

Here are the Farm Show’s daily hours:

Sat., January 5: 8 am. to 9 p.m.

Sun., January 6: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mon., January 7: 8 am. to 9 p.m.

Tues., January 8: 8 am. to 9 p.m.

Wed., January 9: 8 am. to 9 p.m.

Th., January 10: 8 am. to 9 p.m.

Fri., January 11: 8 am. to 9 p.m.

Sat., January 12: 8 am. to 5 p.m.

You can find a full schedule of events for the Farm Show here.

Here’s what’s new at this year’s Farm Show (including the introduction of a new food item, The Cyclone).

Go here for parking tips and a map of the Farm Show Complex. Parking in the closest lots costs $15, so it’s best to plan ahead.

The Farm Show’s official Visitor’s Guide is here.