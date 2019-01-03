× Lancaster man convicted of trying to buy a meal at Burger King with a fake $20 bill

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Lancaster man was convicted in December of attempting to pass off a phony $20 bill to buy a meal at Burger King, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Lancaster County President Judge Dennis E. Reinaker convicted Joshua Marti, 24, of felony forgery after a trial on Dec. 20, the DA’s Office says.

Marti was accused of trying to pay for his order at the drive through of a Burger King on the 1400 block of Lititz Pike on May 8, 2018. The clerk at the drive through questioned the legitimacy of the bill and summoned a manager, according to evidence presented at trial. The manager recognized Marti, who had pulled a hood over his head in an attempt to hide his identity. Marti then asked for the bill back, and after that request was denied, paid for his meal with a genuine $20 bill.

The manager reported the incident to Manheim Township Police, who filed charges.

Reinaker sentenced Marti to two years of probation and a $100 fine. Marti will also have to pay court costs, the DA’s Office said.