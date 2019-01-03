× Man accused of jumping on hood of Millersville University police cruiser while naked and ‘tripping’

MILLERSVILLE, Lancaster County — A 19-year-old York man is facing several charges after police say he jumped on the hood of a police vehicle while naked in the middle of the afternoon late last month.

Erich Nagel is charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness in the incident, which occurred around 3:39 p.m. on Cartledge Lane near Knollwood Road, according to Manor Township Police.

Members of the Manor Township and Millersville University Campus Police departments were dispatched to the area for the report of a male suspect running naked along the road. Officers located the suspect, later identified as Nagel, and attempted to get him to stop, but he ignored verbal commands, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.

Nagel then allegedly jumped onto the hood of a Millersville University Campus Police Department vehicle while yelling obscenities.

Several officers eventually subdued Nagel and took him into custody.

Nagel allegedly told police he was “tripping” and that “college is for tripping on drugs.”

He was taken to an area hospital via ambulance for treatment.

Charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge Joshua R. Keller’s office.