Man threatened individual before robbing him in Harrisburg, police allege

HARRISBURG — A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday after police say he robbed an individual at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred just after 3 a.m. at Sunoco at 2nd and Maclay Streets in Harrisburg.

Deonte Hodge approached the victim in a small black sedan, police say. It’s alleged that Hodge then got out of the vehicle, aimed a gun at the victim’s head and stated, “Give me your money or I’ll kill you.”

The victim reported the incident at the city’s police station around 3:30 a.m. He provided vehicle information, which included the description and the license plate number.

Officers located Hodge when they went to the address the car was registered to. During a search of the home, police allegedly found stolen cash, a bag of marijuana and a packet of blunts.

Hodge faces charges of robbery, drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana.