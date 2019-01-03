× Marietta man facing charges after making fake deposit, taking money from ATM

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Marietta man is facing charges after making a fake deposit and taking money from an ATM.

Jonathan Santiago-Lugo, 30, is facing theft by deception charges for his role in the incident.

On June 8, 2018, Santiago-Lugo deposited an empty envelope into an ATM at Belco Community Credit Union in the 1700 block of Oregon Pike, claiming that it contained $510.

Then, he withdrew $140 from the ATM.

Now, Santiago-Lugo is facing charges.