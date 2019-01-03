Middletown man allegedly assaulted victim at Motel 6 in New Cumberland

YORK COUNTY — A Middletown man was arrested Sunday following a domestic assault at a Motel 6 in New Cumberland.

Shelton Beers, 24, allegedly got into an argument with the victim just before 12 p.m. He then spit in the victim’s face, pushed her and then dragged her back to the motel room, police allege. While inside, Beers is accused of holding her down on the bed, preventing her from being able to leave.

Beers has been charged with simple assault, harassment and false imprisonment. He was remanded to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.