Middletown man charged for allegedly possessing child pornography

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Middletown man has been charged for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Charles Castillo Jr., 64, faces 55 counts of child pornography, court documents show.

On August 6, the National Center For Missing or Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a report from Microsoft pertaining to the discovery of an image of child pornography on their servers a month prior, the criminal complaint says. Included in the report was an Internet Protocal (IP) address of the reported user that allegedly uploaded the image.

The IP address was linked to a home in Middletown that two people were currently living in, one of which being Castillo Jr.

Authorities and agents from the state’s Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant on the residence on December 5 and seized a computer — the only one in the home — from Castillo’s bedroom, according to the criminal complaint. Forensic examiners searched the computer at the scene and found more than 50 images of child pornography on the hard drive.

Castillo allegedly admitted to viewing the child pornography that was located on the computer.