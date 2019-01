Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.-- Penn State University wants to trademark the term "Happy Valley."

The U.S. Patent Office says it has accepted the application the university filed last month. The filing is now waiting to be looked at by an attorney.

According to WNEP, the Centre Daily Times is reporting that the last patent holder decided not to renew the registration on the term.

Penn State's application says it wants to put "Happy Valley" on clothing and headwear.