Pennsylvania Farm Show First Taste Test

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Farm Show kicks off Saturday, and pretty soon there will be plenty of things to do and see. Many people are looking forward to one thing: the food!

The first taste test event started with a toast to the New Year, and to the first Farm Show milkshakes of the year.

“If there’s a comfort food it is found in this little cup,” Russell Redding, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, said.

The event featured some of those old, but forever favorites.

“This is chocolate covered bacon,” Jessica Darr, with PennAg Industries Association, said. “This is something we added just recently over the past few years ago here at the PennAg Industries food booth. It’s featured in dark chocolate and milk chocolate, Hatfield bacon raised here in PA by our own pig farmers.”

“What’s not to like about mushrooms, blended burgers, and chicken, and sticky buns, and chocolate covered bacon?” Redding said. “It really is a great way to sort of talk about our theme and we do that through the products we have in the food court.”

The theme this year is “Inspiring Pennsylvania's Story” with an emphasis on agriculture.

One of the new items is the savory smokey cyclone.

“It’s one piece of bread that’s wrapped very slowly around a cone, baked in the oven,” Stephanie Gelberd, Executive Chef with SAVOR Catering at the Farm Show, said. “On top you’ve got a pickled vegetable chow chow slaw, and house made Carolina gold barbecue sauce.”

If you ask the PA Secretary of Agriculture his favorite…

“I try to avoid answering that question,” Redding said. “But I’ll say this: you can’t go wrong with the chocolate milkshake.”

The food will be at the Farm Show all week.