Phillies sign free-agent closer David Robertson to 2-year, $23 million contract
PHILADEPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies made a big offseason move Thursday, adding right-handed closer David Robertson to their bullpen.
Robertson signed a two-year deal with a team option for a third season.
The contract is worth a reported $23 million, according to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand.
The Phillies confirmed the move Thursday afternoon.
Robertson, 33, was an All-Star with the New York Yankees in 2011. He has a career earned run average of 2.88, and has recorded 137 saves in 654 appearances. He’s also pitched in 30 postseason games, going 5-0 with a 3.48 ERA.
Robertson had two stints with the Yankees, from 2008 through 2014 and from 2017 to 2018. He also spent two seasons with the Chicago White Sox.