Phillies sign free-agent closer David Robertson to 2-year, $23 million contract

PHILADEPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies made a big offseason move Thursday, adding right-handed closer David Robertson to their bullpen.

Robertson signed a two-year deal with a team option for a third season.

The contract is worth a reported $23 million, according to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand.

BREAKING: David Robertson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phillies that guarantees him at least $23 million. He’ll earn $10M in 2019, $11M in 2020, with a $12M club option ($2M buyout) for 2021. He’s passed a physical and the deal is complete. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 3, 2019

The Phillies confirmed the move Thursday afternoon.

Robertson, 33, was an All-Star with the New York Yankees in 2011. He has a career earned run average of 2.88, and has recorded 137 saves in 654 appearances. He’s also pitched in 30 postseason games, going 5-0 with a 3.48 ERA.

Robertson had two stints with the Yankees, from 2008 through 2014 and from 2017 to 2018. He also spent two seasons with the Chicago White Sox.