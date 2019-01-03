× Police are investigating infant death in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating an infant death case in Harrisburg.

Officers from the Harrisburg Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of South 15th Street Thursday for the report of an infant death, according to a statement from Capt. Gabe Olivera.

They are investigating to determine what happened, Olivera said.

No other details were immediately available.

Reports from the scene indicate at least four police vehicles are outside, and police and other investigators are inside an apartment.

Harrisburg Police are investigating the death of a baby at Harrisburg Park Apartments. I’ll bring you more information as soon as I can. pic.twitter.com/QKRzOC8Yc7 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) January 3, 2019