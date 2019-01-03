Police seek suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General store

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identity an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred just after 8 a.m. Thursday at the Dollar General located on North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township.

Police say the suspect (pictured above) entered the store and pointed a handgun at two clerks. He then allegedly stole several hundred dollars in cash, placed the money in a yellow Dollar General bag and fled.

The suspect is believed to be 6’2″ tall with a deep voice, according to police. Police note he fled in a black car, possibly a Volvo, with heavily tinted windows. He was last seen heading southbound on North Reading Road.

Anyone with information should contact East Cocalico Township Police at 717-336-1725.