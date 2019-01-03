× Police seek suspects accused of December robbery behind Manheim Township home

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police are seeking three men and one juvenile accused of participating in an early morning robbery on Haverhill Road that occurred on Dec. 16.

According to Manheim Township Police, another juvenile suspect in the incident surrendered to authorities on Dec. 21 and was released to the custody of his parents after a detention hearing on Dec. 26.

The other suspects are:

Luis Berlingeri, 18, of Lancaster

Brandon Cesar Benscome, 19, of Lititz

Darrin Michael Ortiz, 20, of Columbia

A 17-year-old juvenile from Lancaster

Manheim Township Police say the incident occurred at 3:29 a.m. Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 400 block of Haverhill Road for a reported fight in progress. Upon arrival, police determined the fight was actually a robbery that occurred in a shed located at the rear of the property. The shed was equipped with portable heat, electricity, a front porch area, drywall, carpeting, and furniture, and was suitable for overnight accommodations.

The victim told police that he and two friends were staying inside the shed and were nearly asleep when they were attacked by several suspects, who forced their way inside and assaulted them. Police noted the victims had fresh injuries to their faces and heads. During the assault, one of the suspects took two X-Box video game consoles, valued at $400.

Criminal complaints against Berlingeri, Benscome, and Ortiz were filed on Dec. 27, police say. The suspects are charged with burglary, robbery, simple assault, and criminal conspiracy.

Berlingeri, Bencosme, and Ortiz remain at large. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

A Juvenile Allegation was filed with Juvenile Probation against the juvenile from Lancaster on Dec. 28. The second juvenile has an active warrant for his arrest and remains a wanted person at this time.