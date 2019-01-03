Police seek suspects in recent vehicle break-in at Bullfrog Valley Park in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in a recent vehicle break-in that occurred at Bullfrog Valley Park.

On December 30, it’s alleged that the suspects broke a window out of the vehicle and stole the victim’s purse. A short time later, a female attempted to use the victim’s bank card to purchase a $150 Visa gift card from a CVS store in Derry Township, police allege.

The male entered the store with her.

Anyone with information in regards to the identification of the suspects should contact Officer Michael Henry at 717-534-2202 or via email: mlhenry@derrytownship.org.