Running back Miles Sanders says he’s leaving Penn State to declare for NFL Draft

UNIVERSITY PARK — Another Nittany Lion is leaving Happy Valley for the NFL Draft.

Running back Miles Sanders announced Thursday that he’s leaving Penn State a year early to declare for the 2019 Draft.

“As I prepare for the road ahead, I truly believe this is the best next step for my future,” Sanders wrote in a statement he released on Twitter. “Thanks to so many of you, my future is bright and I’ll never forget my home here at Penn State.”

Sanders led the Nittany Lions in rushing this season, carrying the ball 220 times for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns.