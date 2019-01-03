× Southern Regional Police renamed Pequea Township Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The Southern Regional Police Department has a new name.

After Pequea Township was the sole jurisdiction for the Southern Regional Police Department, the police moved to rename the force the Pequea Township Police Department.

The police are located in the Pequea Township Municipal Building on Millwood Road, and they continue to provide 24/7 police protection to the residents of Pequea Township.

The phone number to the station remains 717-945-7546.

Their social media and websites have changed to the following:

Website – www.pequeatownshippd.org

Facebook – www.facebook.com/PequeatownshipPD

Twitter – @PequeaTwpPD

This change brings much optimism and excitement to the department as we look forward towards a positive future working with the residents of Pequea Township. As always we thank you for your continued support. Should you have any questions please don’t hesitate to stop by or call us.