The Roots to Perform at Governor Tom Wolf’s Inaugural Celebration

Pennsylvania – Today, the Wolf Inaugural 2019 Committee announced that The Roots, a hip-hop band from Philadelphia, will perform at Governor Tom Wolf’s Moving Pennsylvania Forward Inaugural Celebration. The Celebration will take place on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 from 7:00 PM-11:00 PM at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The legendary Roots Crew have become one of the best known and most respected hip-hop acts in the business, winning four GRAMMYS, including “Best R&B Album” for Wake Up!, “Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance” for “Hang in There” (with John Legend) and “Best Group or Duo R&B Vocal Performance” for “Shine.” This brings the band’s GRAMMY nomination count to twelve. Additionally, “The Roots Picnic,” a yearly star-studded mix of musicians, has become a celebrated institution. The Roots were named one of the greatest live bands around by Rolling Stone and serve as the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Most recently, The Roots announced that they are developing an animated children’s series, along with a live action children’s series, in partnership with Amazon.

“We are excited by the opportunity to return home to Pennsylvania to perform at the 2019 Inaugural Celebration,” said The Roots. “We are looking forward to spending the night celebrating with the people of Pennsylvania, and we wish Governor Wolf and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Fetterman the very best as they begin their new term.”

“The Wolf Inaugural 2019 Committee is honored to have The Roots join us as the headliner for the Moving Pennsylvania Forward Inaugural Celebration,” said Rob Ghormoz and Giancarlo Stefanoni, Co-Executive Directors of Wolf Inaugural 2019. “Governor Wolf looks forward to an evening showcasing the very best of Pennsylvania, and The Roots have made their home state proud every step of the way with their talent and successes.”

Tickets for the Inaugural Celebration can be purchased here. Additional details about the celebration will be forthcoming.

