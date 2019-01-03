× Two corrections officers claim racial discrimination, file lawsuit against York County Prison

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two corrections officers have filed a civil rights lawsuit against York County Prison, claiming racial discrimination.

Iris Chambers and Lamar DeShields, two African American men who were officers at the prison, filed the lawsuit on December 17.

In the complaint, both men claim they’ve been harassed by management and co-workers with jokes about eating watermelon and fried chicken among other acts of racial discrimination while working at the prison.

The men also claim that because of their race, they have been assigned to work in the more dangerous parts of the prison.

Another part of the complaint claims that both men have been passed over for promotions because of their race, and that one of the men felt their son wasn’t hired by the prison for the same reason.

The filing says that over 500 people work at York County Prison, but approximately 20 are African American.

You can read the full lawsuit here:

York County’s Director of Communications, Mark Walter released the following statement to FOX43:

The county does not comment on pending litigation. The county does have an Equal Employment Opportunity plan.