WATCH: Nancy Pelosi takes the gavel as House speaker

​​

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Longtime House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is on the verge of winning back the position of House speaker, a job she previously held when she served as the first and so far only female House speaker from 2007 to 2011.

In her prepared floor speech upon accepting the speaker’s gavel Thursday, Pelosi will outline Democratic policy priorities, including addressing income inequality and climate change. She will also address the partial government shutdown.

Watch her remarks, which are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., in the viewer above.