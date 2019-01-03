York man on parole after serving time for possession of child porn in 2013 is back in prison on same charge

YORK COUNTY — A York man who was on parole after serving time on child pornography charges from July 2013 is back in prison for possession of child pornography.

Robert Cave, 47, was taken into custody Wednesday, three months after a probation officer found him in possession of a cell phone — a parole violation — that allegedly depicted images of children and internet searches referencing children.

Cave attempted to conceal the phone during an encounter with his probation officer on September 13. The probation officer briefly reviewed the contents of the phone, placed it into airplane mode and seized the device, the criminal complaint says.

A judge signed off on a search warrant for the contents of the phone on September 27 and two months later, the results were reviewed and placed into evidence.

The contents included 79 photographs — reported as notable by authorities — and website searches through a Russian photo-sharing site known for its usage of child pornography spreading, according to the criminal complaint. Two of the “most significant” photographs depicted sexual acts between children and a man.

“Of the 79 photographs, 20 of them are of children in some sort of undress such as in the bathtub, in their underwear, or as the two previous photographs that were described above,” wrote Tiffany Pitts, a detective with York City Police.

Cave faces 20 counts of possession of child pornography. He was confined to York County Prison after failing to post bail.