57-year-old man accused of sexually abusing two young girls in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY — A 57-year-old man surrendered to authorities Friday for the alleged sexual abuse of two young girls, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced.

John Hammes faces two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, indecent exposure, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.

The alleged sexual abuse took place at a residence in Amity Township between January and July. Hammes is accused of being at the home often and during that time frame, was alone with and isolated each victim, the DA’s Office said.

Both victims were interviewed at the Children’s Alliance Center in which they disclosed and described the sexual acts that had occurred at the residence, according to the DA’s Office.

Hammes was unable to post bail and has since been confined to Berks County Prison.