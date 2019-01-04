× Appalachian Brewing Company’s Collegeville location closed in late December

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Appalachian Brewing Company announced Friday that its Collegeville location closed in late December due to challenges and costs to keep the facility up to standards.

“We had hoped to make an investment in the Collegeville property and reopen in 2019, unfortunately, there were just too many hurdles in the way to keep it going and it will be closing for good,” said Artie Tafoya, Director of Operations.

General Manager Dave Skinner added, “We have made so many great friends in Collegeville, you will all be missed. Hopefully, we’ll see you at nearby ABC West Chester or ABC Lititz when you can enjoy a visit!”

In 2018, Appalachian Brewing Company opened up two new Brewpubs in Shippensburg and West Chester.