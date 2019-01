× Cumberland County man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

NEWVILLE, Cumberland County — State Police have accused a 36-year-old Newville man of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last July.

Donald Paul Deihl is charged with statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. The victim in the case was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incident, police say.

Deihl was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Vivian Cohick and released on $125,000 bail.