Elizabethtown Police make arrest in connection with hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

LANCASTER COUNTY — An Elizabethtown man was arrested Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in March, police announced.

Brian Lauver, 52, faces a felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on March 28 on West High Street when Lauver allegedly struck a man who was crossing the road. The victim was transported to Hershey Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of very serious injuries, police said. The man continues to recover and is improving daily, police noted.

An investigation led to the identification of the vehicle involved in the collision as well as the suspect, Lauver, who allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle during the incident.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Lauver on Wednesday. He was taken into custody two days later.

Lauver was arraigned and has since been released on $100,000 unsecured bond.