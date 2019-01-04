× Ford recalls nearly 1 million vehicles due to faulty airbag inflator

Ford is recalling nearly one million vehicles to replace Takata airbag inflators that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel, according to the company’s website.

“Millions of vehicles from almost every auto maker are being recalled to replace faulty Takata airbag inflators,” the company said on its website. “Takata has determined that propellant degradation can rupture the airbag inflator. If the airbag is deployed, a ruptured inflator can send parts toward the vehicle occupants, resulting in injury or death.”

The Associated Press reports that the recall includes 782,000 vehicles in the U.S., making it one of the largest series of recalls in U.S. history.

Included in the recalls are the 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, the 2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger, the 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, the 2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan, and the 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang.

You can visit Ford’s website and enter your car’s Vehicle Identification Number to see if it is affected by the recall.