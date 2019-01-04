× Lancaster man facing charges after fleeing domestic dispute, hitting parked car, and fleeing police while DUI

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after he fled the scene of a domestic dispute, hit a parked car, and attempted to flee police while DUI.

Alexander Heinlein-Gappa, 21, is facing burglary, strangulation, DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal mischief among several other traffic violations.

On December 23 around 12:30 a.m., police received a report of a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Capri Road in Lancaster.

While police were traveling to the area, they were advised that a man, later identified as Heinlein-Gappa, fled the scene in a vehicle.

That vehicle reportedly struck a parked car and fled the scene from the accident as well.

An officer was able to locate the vehicle, but Heinlein-Gappa failed to stop when the police cruiser’s lights and siren were on.

Heinlein-Gappa finally stopped driving the vehicle after returning to the scene of the crime in the 500 block of Capri Road.

Police took him back to the police station for a breath test, with results showing a .162% BAC.

After an investigation, police learned that Heinlein-Gappa had forced his way into a woman’s home by breaking a screen door.

Once inside, he allegedly grabbed the throat of the female victim who was holding their 17-month-old son.

The argument continued outside and the woman yelled for someone to call 911.

The victim told police that Heinlein-Gappa got into his vehicle and fled the scene. She said that seconds later she heard what she believed was a car crash.

Heinlein-Gappa’s bail was set at $200,000 and he was committed to Lancaster County Prison.