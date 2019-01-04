× Man killed, woman injured after wrong-way crash on Route 30

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man was killed and a woman was injured after a wrong-way crash.

The crash occurred on Thursday night on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township.

The deceased man, a 56-year-old from Lancaster County, was reportedly driving a Pontiac coupe east in the westbound lanes of Route 30 when he collided head-on with the woman’s Hyundai SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman in the crash, a 32-year-old from Wrightsville, is hospitalized with injuries.

Anyone with information, who witnessed the crash or what happened before it, is asked to contact West Hempfield Township police at 717-285-5191.

Prior to the crash, other motorists called 911 and reported a vehicle, the Pontiac, was traveling the wrong way on Route 30.

Early information indicates the man was traveling west on Route 30 and made a U-turn in York County, just west of the Wright’s Ferry Bridge, then traveled east for about five miles before the crash.