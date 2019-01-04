× Mechanicsburg man man accused of raping young girl in 2011 will face trail

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 36-year-old Silver Spring Township man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in 2011 will face trail after waiving a preliminary hearing this week, according to court documents.

William P. Moody, of Mechanicsburg, is charged with felony counts of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and aggravated indecent assault of a child.

A formal arraignment is set for March 14, court documents say.

Silver Spring Township Police say they began investigating when the victim, now 14, came forward. She told police the alleged sexual assaults happened when she was between the ages of 5 and 6.

The girl told police that in addition to sexually assaulting her, Moody also offered her candy if she removed her clothing and photographed her while she was naked, according to the criminal complaint. The alleged abuse ended when the victim’s mother came home and found the victim naked while in the room with Moody, the victim said.

The victim told police her mother kept her away from Moody after that. The victim’s mother told police she was not aware of anything sexual happening between Moody and the victim.

Police say Moody admitted to sexually assaulting the girl during questioning.