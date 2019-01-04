PA Farm Show 2019: Food Court opens Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Today is the day! The Food Court at the Pennsylvania Farm Show opens today at noon.

On Friday January 4th parking will be free to get into the Food Court that is open from Noon - 9PM. It will operate January 5th - 12th.

The fan favorites will return to the Food Court this year, including the PA Dairymen's Association milkshakes, the chocolate covered bacon, the potato donuts, cheese cubes and more.

There will also be a number of new items on the menu to give your taste buds a treat. They include a savory smoky cyclone, organic chicken and sticky buns.

Members of the FOX43 team will help serve milkshakes today at the PA Dairymen's booth from 1PM -2PM. Stop by and say hi!