Police: One person taken to hospital following shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a shooting in Harrisburg, police tell FOX43.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Harrisburg Park Apartments in the 1400 block of S. 15th Street, police say.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect is still at large, police add.

Police note that this is an isolated incident.