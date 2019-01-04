× Police: Suspect breaks into Lebanon County building, ransacks interior, destroys 2 Christmas trees

LEBANON COUNTY — State Police are investigating a burglary case in which an unknown suspect broke into the outbuilding at a residence, ransacked the interior, threw a Christmas tree out a second story window and stole several items.

The incident occurred Thursday night on the 200 block of Michters Road in Heidelberg Township, police say.

According to police, an unknown suspect gained entry by cutting through a lock. The suspect then smashed several windows, threw the tree through a window on the second floor, and stole a large copper pot and several miscellaneous copper pieces.

Before leaving the scene, police say, the suspect cut down another Christmas tree that was mounted outside and threw it into a lake on the victim’s property.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police Trooper Michael Tomko at (717) 865-2194.