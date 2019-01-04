× Portion of Interstate 81 closed in Cumberland County due to tractor trailer crash involving cattle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a tractor trailer crash on Interstate 81 that has left the road closed.

The crash occurred around 7:00 a.m. Friday near mile marker 29 on Interstate 81 NB in Southampton Township.

The road is closed at mile marker 24 and Interstate 81 SB is closed at mile marker 37 and is currently being detoured off the road.

Police have confirmed that the tractor trailer was hauling cattle, but cannot confirm that any have died as a result of the crash.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured in the crash.