Reading native Lonnie Walker makes NBA debut

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 3: Lonnie Walker #1 of the San Antonio Spurs after scoring his first basket against the Toronto Raptors at AT&T Center on January 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)
TEXAS– A Reading native made his NBA debut on Thursday night.
San Antonio Spurs’ G Lonnie Walker IV entered the team’s 125-107 win against the Toronto Raptors with about 5 minutes left to play.
He hit one of two shots he took, nailing a long three-pointer:
Walker IV, 20, also had a rebound.
After being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Walker IV missed the Spurs first 39 games of the season after suffering a knee injury in preseason.
Then, Walker IV played 9 games with the Austin Spurs in the G-League before being activated on Wednesday.
He will look to carve out his role in the Spurs’ rotation for the rest of the season.