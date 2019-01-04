× Reading native Lonnie Walker makes NBA debut

TEXAS– A Reading native made his NBA debut on Thursday night.

San Antonio Spurs’ G Lonnie Walker IV entered the team’s 125-107 win against the Toronto Raptors with about 5 minutes left to play.

He hit one of two shots he took, nailing a long three-pointer:

Walker IV, 20, also had a rebound.

After being drafted in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Walker IV missed the Spurs first 39 games of the season after suffering a knee injury in preseason.

Then, Walker IV played 9 games with the Austin Spurs in the G-League before being activated on Wednesday.

He will look to carve out his role in the Spurs’ rotation for the rest of the season.