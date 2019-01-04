Showers arrive right in time for the weekend plus big changes in temperatures next week!

SOAKING SATURDAY: Following in the footsteps of the last couple of Fridays, showers will once again join us tonight and creep into the weekend. Thankfully, flooding doesn’t look to be a concern this time with rainfall totals topping out around half an inch to three-quarters of an inch. Brief periods of moderately heavy rain showers will be possible especially at night, but no widespread flooding is anticipated. Wet weather will arrive late tonight, with the first sprinkles likely moving in around 8-9 PM. Showers overspread the area tonight and continue through the morning hours and early afternoon Saturday. Temperatures should remain generally mild through this period with overnight lows remaining where we should be for daytime highs and afternoon temperatures topping out in the low to mid 40s. We dry out for Sunday and temperatures begin to fall next week.

SEE-SAWING TEMPERATURES: A cold front slides through Sunday clearing clouds out of the region for a brief period of time and allows temperatures to cool again as we push into the start of a new week. Monday’s highs will likely top out in the upper 30s to just flirting with the 40° mark. The cool-down doesn’t last long as another low-pressure system swings through the Great Lakes dragging a warm front across PA. This allows our temperatures to warm Monday night and climb back into the upper 40s to about 50° on Tuesday. The cold front that crosses on Tuesday brings a much more seasonable taste of winter for the later half of next week.

WINTER ARRIVES FASHIONABLY LATE: It’s hard to believe we are more than 2 weeks into the start of winter with no significant cold air in sight – at least for now. Mother Nature has truly blessed us with temperatures ranging anywhere from 5-10° above average so far this winter! However, a bitter shot of cold air looks to rear its head late next week. We will crash back into the mid to upper 30s for highs by Wednesday and this cold air appears to last through the end of next week.

