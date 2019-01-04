Suspect in Lancaster stabbing located in Puerto Rico, police say

PUERTO RICO — A man wanted in connection with the stabbing of his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend back in May was recently located in Puerto Rico, according to police.

Alexander Colon, 23, was located during the first week of December, police say, and is currently awaiting extradition back to Lancaster County.

Colon allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with a knife during the early morning hours of May 11 at a home in the 700 block of South Lime Street. He then went to a second residence on the block, where he found the boyfriend. Colon is accused of stabbing the victim over a dozen times on his torso and left arm.

An arrest warrant was issued for Colon following the incident. He faces two counts of burglary and terroristic threats as well as one count each of aggravated assault and simple assault.