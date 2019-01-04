× Two Harrisburg men accused of robbing victim on City Island

HARRISBURG — Two Harrisburg men were arrested this week after police say they robbed a man on City Island.

Sakeem White and Christian Falcon, both 20, are charged with robbery, conspiracy, and terroristic threats in the incident, which occurred at 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 1.

According to Harrisburg Police, the victim was walking on City Island near the baseball stadium when he noticed two suspects, later identified as White and Falcon, walking toward him. Both suspects were wearing masks, police say.

The victim saw them approaching and walked down the stairs toward a wooden overlook area near where the Pride of the Susquehanna river boat is docked. When he entered the area, police say, the suspects approached the victim from behind.

One of the suspects, later identified as White, demanded money from the victim and threatened to shoot him, police say. White allegedly kept his right hand in his pocket, as if he was holding a firearm, but never displayed one, according to police.

The second suspect, later identified as Falcon, reached into the victim’s pocket to get at his belongings, according to police. White also demanded the victim’s cell phone, police say.

The suspects then told the victim to take off his jacket and fled south toward the Walnut St. walking bridge, police say.

According to police, the victim got a bystander to call 911 and supplied a description of the suspects. Officers later found the suspects walking south on 3rd Street toward Walnut Street and detained them.

The victim positively identified the suspects, police say, and Falcon was found to be in possession of the victim’s cell phone and one of his bank cards.

Both men were arraigned on the charges and sent to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.