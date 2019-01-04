× York County: Approximately 350 homes in Dallastown area without gas service

YORK COUNTY — Approximately 350 homes in the Dallastown area are without gas service, according to the York County Office of Emergency Management.

There is no leak or emergency associated with the outage, the Office of Emergency Management said.

According to Columbia Gas, the outage affects customers in Dallastown south of the intersection of E. Frederick Street and S. Park Street on E. Cherry Lane, Colonial Drive, Carrie Drive, April Lane, Aldinger Road, Wind Rush Drive, Wilson Avenue, Summit Drive, S. Park Street, S. Duke Street, Rydell Drive, Ridgelyn Drive, Mockingbird Drive, Maylyn Avenue, Lombard Street, and Kirsta Lane.

St. John’s Blymire Church at 1009 Blymire Road in Dallastown is currently open for residents who need a warm place to stay, the Office of Emergency Management added.

Columbia Gas said that technicians are in the process of turning off all gas meters in the affected areas. Once that has been completed, Columbia gas will restore the flow of natural gas into the system and crews will go door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances.

Homes where service has not been restored are asked to keep their porch lights on. For customers not home during the service restoration process, door hangers will be left at their homes informing them of the outage and requesting they call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 for a service technician to be dispatched to restore service to their homes.