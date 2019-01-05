Dry and windy rest of the weekend before more rain arrives next week!

CLEARING SKIES TONIGHT: Following the rain showers Friday night and into early Saturday – the sunshine has returned! Temperatures soared into the mid to upper 40s for highs Saturday afternoon leading to another day filled with above average temperatures. This trend continues into tomorrow before we feel a big of a chill from another cold front. Tonight, clear skies will try to let temperatures cool down, but winds will be getting gusty. We should remain cloud free for the remainder of tonight and into early tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s tonight, and get much colder by next week.

GUSTY WINDS AND COLD WIND CHILLS: A slightly nicer day is on tap for Sunday with some sunshine and no rain in the forecast. Unfortunately though, winds will be picking up which means temperatures will not feel quite as warm as Saturday. We should still break into the mid 40s for highs – but wind chills will be stuck in the mid to upper 30s all day. Gusts across South-Central PA will likely be in the 20-30 mph range. Clouds will build back in later in the afternoon as another cold front swings through the area. This brings a reinforcing shot of colder air for Monday with highs likely stuck in the upper 30s and frigid wind chills! Even colder air arrives by the end of next week.

WINTER ARRIVES, FASHIONABLY LATE: I am tracking our next chance to see both some winter weather and winter-like temperatures! The first half of the week will likely feature another spike in temperatures as we make a run for the 50s on Tuesday. Following Tuesdays warm-up, a fresh blast of arctic air means business for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. A digging trough will allow cold air from Canada to funnel into the eastern half of the country bringing gusty winds and the chance for some lake-effect snow showers Wednesday. At this time, I don’t think we will see any accumulation, though flurries are likely. Highs Wednesday through Friday will struggle to climb out of the mid to upper 30s!

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash