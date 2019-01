× Seven people hospitalized after gas leak in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. — Harrisburg Fire crews were called to a gas leak in Harrisburg on Saturday morning.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire’s Squad 8, crews arrived to the scene on North 18th St., Harrisburg.

Crews said that seven people in the area were suffering from the effects of carbon monoxide.

All seven people were taken to a local hospital.