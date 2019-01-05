Two men arrested after single-vehicle crash in Cumberland crash

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County, Pa. — Two men are in custody after a single vehicle crash led to an arrest Saturday morning.

Upper Allen Police say the crash happened at 5:45 a.m. on the 900 block of East Winding Hill Road.

When police arrived, they found a single vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

Police charged the driver, Jesse Bennake, 35, of Blue Ridge Summit, with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. The passenger, 61-year-old Roger Gilland, of Blue Ridge Summit, was charged with drug paraphernalia.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a later date.