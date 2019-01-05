× York community leader, Douglas Knight, dies

YORK, York County, Pa. — Douglas Knight, a community leader in York, died Friday.

Knight was involved in several organizations in York, and many of those organizations are remembering him today.

Knight’s wife, Korey Warner Knight, wrote on Facebook that her husband died sometime on Friday.

She also said arrangement details will be shared once they have been made.

According to Knight’s biography on his blog, he was born in Mt. Holly, N.J., and grew up in Scranton, Pa., and Portsmouth, N.H. He was also involved in local non-profits.