“Best Wedding Showcase” held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Central Pennsylvania's largest bridal show helped brides-to-be say, "Yes," to the dress.

The annual "Best Wedding Showcase" took place at the Best Western Premier Central Hotel and Conference Center on Sunday.

The show invites all brides to come out and meet with wedding professionals in the area and get a first-hand look at what their wedding could look like, from floral arrangements, to dresses and different themes.

Showcase producer, Renee Roberts said the holiday season is the most popular time to get engaged, and that 40 percent of today's attendees got engaged over the past month.

"A lot of girls just got engaged and spend a lot of time planning wedding online," said Roberts. "And then they come to these events and meet the pros around the area and find out who they actually are going to hire."

The next showcase is scheduled for January 27 at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in York.