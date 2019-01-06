Celebrity chef Ellie Kreiger shows off tips and tricks at PA Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- The Farm Show held their second day of events on Sunday, including an appearance from celebrity chef, Ellie Kreiger.

The multi-food TV show host stopped by to show off tips and tricks in the kitchen, and even made two recipes from her cook book that can be found on Amazon.

She showed off different ways to prep meals, including healthy ones that taste good.

Kreiger says the Farm Show is a great way to show people the fresh produce that Pennsylvania brings to the table.

"The farm show is eye-opening on how much is going on in this area in terms of fresh wonderful foods," she said.

The Farm Show continues tomorrow morning at 8 a.m.

You can find a full schedule of Farm Show events here.