Columbia Borough tax increases prompts meeting for residents

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Lancaster County, Pa. -- Residents in Columbia Borough, Lancaster County, gathered to discuss the borough council's decision to increase taxes.

Earlier this month, the council approved a roughly 20 percent increase.

However, taxpayers aren't giving up a fight to repeal the council's decision.

Over 1,000 people have signed a petition calling for an ordinance to repeal a lending program that looks to put money into the pockets of private developers and increase taxes.

"The common thread is the fact that the tax increase is unjust," said Norm Meisky, a Columbia Borough resident. "And that the borough council happened in a matter that didn't take the people into consideration."

This past year, Columbia Borough had the second highest property tax rate in Lancaster county, behind Lancaster city.