Early morning house fire under investigation in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Adams – A man and his dog are displaced after a fire blazed through a home on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out just before 6:00 a.m. on the 200 block of Waldheim Road.

Hampton Fire Company say they fought the blaze for an hour. The garage and three vehicles were damaged according to the fire company.

The fire company say the homes structure collapsed into the foundation of the home. Damages are estimated at $230,000.

No injuries were reported.

The man received assistance from the Red Cross, Hampton Fire Company say.

The cause is under investigation.