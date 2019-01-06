Frigid cold wind chills tomorrow plus more rain on the way!

WINDS REMAIN GUSTY: Following a beautiful day on Saturday, Sunday has shaped up pretty nice as well! Winds did pick up early this morning and have been gusting over 30 mph for much of the day. Despite the strong winds, temperatures still managed to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s today under clear skies. Clouds will be returning late tomorrow with our next rain maker. Unfortunately, our winds will remain gusty through the rest of the week. Temperatures will take a toll down into the mid 30s tomorrow ahead of our next system. Wind chills tomorrow will likely be stuck in the low 30s and even 20s for much of the day. Even colder air is right around the corner!

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY: Yes, I am tracking out our next rain maker which will be swinging our way Monday night into Tuesday. Given the colder temperatures in the forecast for Monday, I am concerned about the potential for an icing event before temperatures begin to warm. Monday, we will only climb into the mid 30s for highs and temperatures will have some time to cool off before precipitation moves in. We will likely hover right around freezing as the first drops move in, and although the upper levels of the atmosphere will be warming we will likely still see a brief period of freezing rain at the surface. The transition over to plain old rain should be rather quick. Impacts from the next front that moves through on Tuesday afternoon will include another period of rain showers. Temperatures will soar into the upper 40s to low 50s on Tuesday ahead of the showers. Following this warm up, we get slammed with a fresh blast of arctic air late week!

COLD BLAST OF ARCTIC AIR: By Wednesday, we will finally get a taste of winter with temperatures dropping back down into the 30s for highs. The cold air sticks around with us through at least the end of the work week and possibly into next weekend as well. Factoring the gusty winds into the equation, wind chills be late week will likely be down into the mid 20s! There is a chance for a little bit of flurry activity on Wednesday, but I do not see any accumulating snow in the forecast yet. Get ready for winter – it will be arriving fashionably late!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash