Governor Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey kick off 103rd PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Governor Tom Wolf, alongside Senator Bob Casey kicked off the 103rd annual PA Farm Show in Harrisburg today.

This years theme is highlighting stories of the evolution of Pennsylvania farming as it continues to grow as the cornerstone of Pennsylvania agriculture.

Governor Wolf announced a 6-point plan to continue growing agriculture within the state.

The plan includes building more infrastructure like processing plants, and using universities to prepare future farmers in Pennsylvania.

Casey approved Congress' move to pass a farming bill that he hopes will have a positive affect on continued agriculture in the state.

"Working together by leveraging our strengths and embracing diversity, we can set Pa. agriculture on an exciting path in the future," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. "It's the number one thing in Pa. now and we need to continue to work to make sure it continues to be that in the future."

"This is part of who we are, it's part of our heritage and it's part of our future," said Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey. "One of the best parts about this event is meeting young people, the future farmers of America--the future farmers of agriculture--who are with us today."

The farm show runs all this week, starting at 8 in the morning, and ends next Saturday, January 12 at 5 p.m.

Admission is free. Parking costs $15.