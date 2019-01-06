× Man arrested after police chase in East Hanover Township

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Lebanon County, Pa. — A man was arrested after he led police on a high speed chase, Saturday evening.

Police say they responded to a domestic incident in East Hanover Township around 3:00 p.m.

When they arrived they say 32-year-old Kevin Martin left.

Martin’s vehicle was spotted near the scene when officers attempted to stop him. He drove off toward McGillstown Road in East Hanover Township.

Police pursued Martin, with the chase ending after Martin collided with another vehicle. His car came to rest in a nearby yard.