Miss Pennsylvania reads to children at Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County, Pa. -- Miss Pennsylvania, Kayla Repasky, also made an appearance at the Farm Show.

She read her children's novel, "Buddy and the Bully," which teaches kids to choose kindness.

The pageant winner promoted her non-profit organization, "Think First America," which was created to prevent bullying.

Repasky says the event is a great way to support local farmers, as well as recognize those who make agriculture the number one industry in Pennsylvania.

"There are tons of people here and i didn't expect it to be this crowded here," said Repasky. "But there is so much excitement here and a lot going on, and it's great."

If you missed Repasky today, she will be at the celebrity rabbit hop tomorrow evening at 6 p.m.